The Focus Group announces headquarters relocation, launches media company

The Focus Group full-service strategic marketing, advertising and PR firm is celebrating 10 years in business with a move to downtown Biloxi, a new organization structure, new services and the launch of a separate media-buying company, Intrinsic Media.

“In 10 years, our industry has shifted and changed dramatically, and we are evolving to remain ahead for our clients,” says Allison Buchanan, CEO. “These moves position us to more effectively deliver an expanded offering ranging from research and content creation, to web development, creative and media buying. It’s all about getting client results.”

The space in the Swetman Building on Howard Avenue features brighter, more open work areas to foster impromptu communication with the flexibility to conduct more formalized focus groups, market research and creative collaborations. From high-speed wireless coverage throughout the space, to cutting-edge computers and equipment for content creation and monitoring, the new offices are built to streamline workflow and increase efficiency.

The sister company, Intrinsic Media is also located in the space in Biloxi and is headed by industry expert Paul Morrone, who previously held digital roles at Sun Herald and WLOX. Intrinsic was formed to fill a void in the market with highly strategic media buying that is focused on results for the client. Intrinsic is a totally separate company amassing significant buying power which benefits its own direct clients as well as The Focus Group’s clients.

Renovations to the space were handled by Roberds Construction, while SignLite out of Slidell manufactured and installed the new backlit signs facing west and south. The front door of the building opens onto the newly bricked Howard Avenue in the heart of Biloxi’s downtown revitalization.