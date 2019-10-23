Townsend joins SVN Southgate Realty

SVN Southgate Realty, LLC welcomed Katie Townsend to the team in the newly established role of Director of Marketing & Communications.

Townsend will use her 14 years of marketing experience to drive the company’s brand mission, vision and objectives.

Townsend earned her BFA in Graphic Communication from The University of Southern Mississippi and is most recently transitioning from her role of Advertising & Brand Manager at Hattiesburg Clinic. Townsend specializes in brand management, digital marketing, SEO/SEM, social media management, photography, videography and design.

In the community, she is a leader of the area’s first female Cub Scout den, a volunteer on the Communications Committee of The United Way of Southeast Mississippi, a member of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi and Sales & Marketing Professionals of the Pine Belt and a member of the 2019 Class of Leadership Mississippi. She and her family are also active at Heritage United Methodist Church and own Play It Again Sports Hattiesburg.

SVN Southgate Realty, LLC is Hattiesburg, Mississippi’s only globally affiliated commercial real estate brokerage with a hometown history spanning over 40 years.