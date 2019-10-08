Two infectious disease specialists join Hattiesburg Clinic

Jason F. Moss, DO, and Thompson W. Liddell, MD, joined Hattiesburg Clinic Infectious Diseases offering consultations for patients with infectious diseases.

Moss has special practice interests in HIV, endocarditis, bone and joint infections, infection control and antibiotic stewardship. He received his medical degree from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, W.Va. He completed both an internship and residency in internal medicine at Medical City Fort Worth in Fort Worth, Texas.

Moss is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Liddell has interests in antibiotic stewardship, bone and joint infections and atypical mycobacteria. He received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi in Jackson, Miss. He completed an internal medicine internship and residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. He also completed a fellowship in infectious diseases at UMMC.

Liddell is board certified in infectious diseases by the Infectious Diseases Society of America. He is a member of several medical organizations, including American Medical Association, American College of Physicians, Infectious Diseases Society of America and Mississippi Medical Association.