Two new vaping illnesses reported in Mississippi

Today the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports two additional identified cases of a vaping-related lung illness in Mississippi, bringing the state total to seven with one death. All identified cases have been in individuals between 18 and 34 years of age.

Nationwide, as of October 15, there have been 1,479 cases of lung illness reported from 49 states, the District of Columbia, and one U.S. territory. Thirty-three deaths have been reported from 24 states.

While many of the cases in the U.S. report vaping cannabis products, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in addition to nicotine products, no specific product such as the device, liquid, refill pods or cartridge has been clearly identified as the cause of illness.

Symptoms of severe vaping-related lung illness include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fever and fatigue. Symptoms develop anywhere from over a few days of use to weeks of using e-cigarettes.

Until an exact cause of the illness has been determined, the CDC recommends the following actions:

Refrain from using all e-cigarette or vaping products to ensure that you are not at risk.

If you are an adult who used e-cigarettes containing nicotine to quit cigarette smoking, do not return to smoking cigarettes.

If you have recently used an e-cigarette or vaping product and you have symptoms like those reported above, see your healthcare provider.

Additionally, Mississippians are urged to not buy products off the street containing THC or other cannabinoids. Do not modify or add substances to e-cigarette products that are not intended by the manufacturer.