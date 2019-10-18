UMMC physicians offering services at Merit Health Madison

A business venture with Merit Health Madison is opening the door for University of Mississippi Medical Center physicians to perform surgeries and provide inpatient post-operative care at Merit Health’s hospital in Canton, effectively expanding UMMC’s adult hospital capacity and operating room availability.

The business venture has been realized through a UMMC-affiliated not-for-profit company, Healthier Mississippi Collaborative, made possible by an act of the Mississippi Legislature in 2017.

The act, the first of its kind in Mississippi, paves the way for the Medical Center to engage in health care-related business relationships with public and private entities. The business venture with Merit Health Madison reflects UMMC’s commitment to caring for the health and wellness of Mississippians by increasing patient access to specialty services provided by the state’s only academic medical center and training opportunities for the next generation of health care providers.

The business venture allows UMMC providers to be more easily accessible, in many cases, by patients and families, said Dr. Charles O’Mara, UMMC associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs.

UMMC physicians’ initial use of Merit Health Madison’s operating room space is for select short-stay surgical procedures. Moving those procedures to Madison County allows more high-acuity cases and specialty procedures to be scheduled at University Hospital located on UMMC’s main campus in Jackson.

The Healthier Mississippi Collaborative is a vehicle through which UMMC can affiliate or partner with private and public organizations, including community hospitals, that seek such a relationship. It also allows the Medical Center to deploy its unique health care capabilities in a more agile and efficient manner, enabling it to lower costs while improving quality of and access to health care.

UMMC leaders say the cost of the business venture with Merit Health Madison is a much lower investment than if UMMC chose to expand its current operating room space or build its own facility to address adult hospital capacity needs.