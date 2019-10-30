With Fred’s closed, rural Mississippi county has no pharmacy

The residents of Kemper County in east-central Mississippi now find themselves without any pharmacy in the entire county.
The Clarion Ledger reports residents will have to place and pick up prescriptions at pharmacies in Meridian or Philadelphia — about a 30-minute drive to each one.
Mississippi Board of Pharmacy President Ryan Harper says that will be an issue for some of the state’s most critical patients. He says patients on multiple prescriptions also usually have a huge hurdle of having access to reliable transportation.
Fred’s closed Oct. 18. It was located in the county seat of Dekalb, which had a population of just over 1,000 residents.
___
Information from: The Clarion Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info