Adams and Reese attorneys recognized in Mid-South Super Lawyers

Adams and Reese has announced the inclusion of 29 attorneys in the 2019 edition of Mid-South Super Lawyers (by Thomson Reuters), which includes the publication’s “Rising Stars” list.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Richard P. Carmody, Bankruptcy: Business
Charles C. Pinckney, Banking
Stephen A. Rowe, Business Litigation
Aaron G. McLeod, Appellate, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”
JACKSON, MS
Holmes S. Adams, Estate & Probate
William C. Brabec, Business Litigation
C. Phillip Buffington Jr., Banking
James A. Keith, Schools & Education
Elizabeth Lee Maron, Employment & Labor
Jeff Trotter, Energy & Resources
Charles R. Wilbanks Jr., Class Action
Timothy J. Anzenberger, Appellate, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”
Alexander Bondurant, Energy & Resources, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”
Matthew R. Dowd, General Litigation, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”
Adam V. Griffin, General Litigation, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”
Darryl A. Wilson, General Litigation, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”
MEMPHIS, TN
Donna L. Boyce, Personal Injury – Medical Malpractice: Defense
James B. McLaren Jr., Real Estate
Lucian T. Pera, Business Litigation
Henry C. Shelton III, Bankruptcy: Business
Jay Campbell, Mergers & Acquisitions, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”
MOBILE, AL
April D. Smith, Business/Corporate, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”
NASHVILLE, TN
Linda Edell Howard, Entertainment & Sports
Philip M. Kirkpatrick, Intellectual Property Litigation
Lynn Morrow, Entertainment & Sports
Thomas Anthony Swafford, Employment & Labor
Rob G. Breunig, Employee Benefits, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”
TaKeena Thompson Sandifer, Personal Injury – Medical Malpractice: Defense, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”
Maia T. Woodhouse, Intellectual Property Litigation, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info