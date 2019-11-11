E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » NEWS » Law & Accounting » Adams and Reese attorneys recognized in Mid-South Super Lawyers

Adams and Reese attorneys recognized in Mid-South Super Lawyers

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Law & Accounting, Newsmakers 11/11/2019

Adams and Reese has announced the inclusion of 29 attorneys in the 2019 edition of Mid-South Super Lawyers (by Thomson Reuters), which includes the publication’s “Rising Stars” list.

BIRMINGHAM, AL

Richard P. Carmody, Bankruptcy: Business

Charles C. Pinckney, Banking

Stephen A. Rowe, Business Litigation

Aaron G. McLeod, Appellate, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”

 

JACKSON, MS

Holmes S. Adams, Estate & Probate

William C. Brabec, Business Litigation

C. Phillip Buffington Jr., Banking

James A. Keith, Schools & Education

Elizabeth Lee Maron, Employment & Labor

Jeff Trotter, Energy & Resources

Charles R. Wilbanks Jr., Class Action

Timothy J. Anzenberger, Appellate, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”

Alexander Bondurant, Energy & Resources, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”

Matthew R. Dowd, General Litigation, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”

Adam V. Griffin, General Litigation, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”

Darryl A. Wilson, General Litigation, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”

 

MEMPHIS, TN

Donna L. Boyce, Personal Injury – Medical Malpractice: Defense

James B. McLaren Jr., Real Estate

Lucian T. Pera, Business Litigation

Henry C. Shelton III, Bankruptcy: Business

Jay Campbell, Mergers & Acquisitions, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”

 

MOBILE, AL

April D. Smith, Business/Corporate, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”

 

NASHVILLE, TN

Linda Edell Howard, Entertainment & Sports

Philip M. Kirkpatrick, Intellectual Property Litigation

Lynn Morrow, Entertainment & Sports

Thomas Anthony Swafford, Employment & Labor

Rob G. Breunig, Employee Benefits, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”

TaKeena Thompson Sandifer, Personal Injury – Medical Malpractice: Defense, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”

Maia T. Woodhouse, Intellectual Property Litigation, named to Mid-South Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”

BEFORE YOU GO…

… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.

If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.

Click for more info

Tagged with:

About MBJ Staff