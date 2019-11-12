Aldy earns Certified Association Executive designation

The American Society of Association Executives has announced that Linda Ross Aldy, Executive Director of the Mississippi Optometric Association (MOA) has been recertified for the Certified Association Executive (CAE) designation. The CAE is the highest professional credential in the association industry. She is one of only six executives in Mississippi currently credentialed.
To be designated as a Certified Association Executive, an applicant must have a minimum of three years of experience with nonprofit organization management, complete a minimum of 100 hours of specialized professional development, pass an examination in association management, and pledge to uphold a code of ethics. Aldy first received the designation in 2011. To maintain the certification, individuals must undertake ongoing professional development and activities in association and nonprofit management. Less than five percent of association professionals currently hold the CAE credential. The CAE Program is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).
