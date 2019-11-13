Allegiant offers flights between Gulfport-Biloxi and Nashville

MBJ staff
Allegiant announces new nonstop service from Gulfport to Nashville via Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport beginning Feb. 15. The company is offering instroductory one-way fares on the new route for as low as $55.
“We’re excited to offer Gulfport residents new travel options to one of the fastest growing destinations– steeped in music history, Nashville,” Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue, said in a release on Tuesday.
The new seasonal flights operate twice weekly between Nashville International Airport and Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.
Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Nov. 13 for travel by Aug. 15. For more details, visit Allegiant.com.
Las Vegas-based Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic round-trip ticket.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info