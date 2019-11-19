Another Amazon center to be opened in north Mississippi

MBJ staff
Amazon is locating its second Mississippi fulfillment center in north Mississippi. It will create 500 new full-time jobs at the facility in Olive Branch.
In December 2018, Amazon announced it was locating a fulfillment center in Marshall County, creating 850 jobs over three years.
“Amazon’s decision to locate a second consumer goods fulfillment center in north Mississippi is a tremendous milestone for DeSoto County and our entire state,” Gov. Phil Bryant said in a release.
The DeSoto County fulfillment center will be located in Legacy Park in Olive Branch. The company is leasing a 1-million-square-foot facility from which employees will ship large customer items, such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles and larger household goods.
The Mississippi Development Authority provided a $2 million grant for public road improvements surrounding the site and park. The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors likewise is providing assistance for road improvements. The board did not respond immediately as to the amount of aid.
DeSoto County will negotiate a fee-in-lieu agreement in support of the project.
More about working at an Amazon fulfillment center can be found at www.amazondelivers.jobs.
