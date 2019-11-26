Baker Donelson’s Health Law Group earns multiple top ten rankings

The Baker Ober Health Law Group at Baker Donelson has earned multiple honors:
Baker Donelson was ranked third on the 2019 edition of Modern Healthcare’s “Largest Healthcare Law Firms.”
Baker Donelson was ranked third on the American Health Lawyers Association’s “AHLA 2019 Top Honors” rankings of health law firms in the United States.
Baker Donelson was recognized in the American Bar Association’s “Seventh Annual Regional Law Firm Recognition List,” which recognizes by geographic region the largest health law firms in the United States. Baker Donelson ranked second in the South Region, third in the Northeast Region, and ninth in the Southeast and D.C. Region.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info