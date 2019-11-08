Bradley’s Jackson attorneys named 2019 Mid-South Super Lawyers or Rising Stars

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has announced that 18 attorneys in the firm’s Jackson office have been named 2019 Mid-South Super Lawyers or Rising Stars. In addition, Bradley Jackson partners W. Wayne Drinkwater , Alan W. Perry and William R. Purdy were named to the 2019 Top 50 Mississippi Super Lawyers list.

Across all the firm’s offices in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee, 151 Bradley attorneys were named Mid-South Super Lawyers or Rising Stars.

“Once again, Bradley’s Jackson office is well represented in the annual Mid-South Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists by our attorneys who have been recognized as among the top lawyers in Mississippi,” said Bradley Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner Jonathan M. Skeeters . “We congratulate each of our ranked attorneys who continue to set the standard for providing business legal services in the region.”

Only the top 5 percent of lawyers in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee are named Mid-South Super Lawyers. No more than 2.5 percent of lawyers in these states are selected as Rising Stars, who must be 40 years old or younger or have been in practice for 10 or fewer years. Published by Thomson Reuters, Super Lawyers determines its rankings through independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. The Mid-South Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists are published in Mid-South Super Lawyers Magazine and in supplements in various regional publications, as well as distributed to attorneys and ABA-accredited law school libraries.

Following are the 14 attorneys in the firm’s Jackson office who have been named Mid-South Super Lawyers for 2019:

– Roy D. Campbell III (General Litigation)

– David W. Clark (Business Litigation)

– W. Rodney Clement (Real Estate)

– Margaret Oertling Cupples ( Appellate)

– W. Wayne Drinkwater (Business Litigation)

– Ralph B. Germany Jr. (Construction Litigation)

– J. William Manuel (Business Litigation)

– Mary Clay W. Morgan (General Litigation)

– Alan W. Perry (Business Litigation)

– William R. Purdy (Construction Litigation)

– Joseph J. Stroble (Class Action)

– Stephen L. Thomas (General Litigation)

– Molly M. Walker (Personal Injury – Products: Defense)

– Clarence Webster III (Class Action)

Following are the four attorneys in the firm’s Jackson office who have been named Mid-South Rising Stars for 2019:

– Simon Bailey (Class Action)

– Alicia N. Netterville (Workers’ Compensation)

– Erin D. Saltaformaggio (Business Litigation)

– Michael Casey Williams (Intellectual Property)