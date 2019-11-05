Bradley’s Jackson practice areas receive top rankings from 2020 U.S. News – Best Lawyers ‘Best Law Firms’

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has announced that the 2020 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” has awarded 18 Tier 1 metropolitan rankings for the firm’s practice areas in Jackson. In addition, Bradley was named the nation’s “Law Firm of the Year” for Construction Law and the firm was ranked in Tier 1 nationally for its Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Litigation – Construction, and Mass Tort Litigation / Class Action – Defendants practices. In total, Bradley earned Tier 1 metropolitan rankings across 70 practice areas and in all 10 of its offices.

The firm received Tier 1 metropolitan rankings for Jackson in the following practice areas:

– Appellate Practice

– Bet-the-Company Litigation

– Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)

– Commercial Litigation

– Construction Law

– Corporate Law

– Health Care Law

– Insurance Law

– Land Use & Zoning Law

– Litigation – Construction

– Litigation – Environmental

– Litigation – Insurance

– Litigation – Intellectual Property

– Litigation – Labor & Employment

– Litigation – Real Estate

– Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants

– Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

– Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

The Best Lawyers in America and U.S. News & World Report ranked law firm practice areas nationally and across more than 180 metropolitan areas for the 2020 edition of “Best Law Firms.” Rankings are based on client evaluations, peer reviews from leading attorneys, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. To be eligible for a national or metropolitan ranking, a law firm practice area must have at least one lawyer in that practice ranked as a “Best Lawyer

Butler Snow received six national rankings, including a tier 1 ranking in public finance law, a tier 2 ranking in corporate law and mass tort litigation/class actions – defendants and a tier 3 ranking in commercial litigation, real estate law and tax law.