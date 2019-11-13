Bryant announces $53 million for 15 coast restoration projects

MBJ staff
Gov. Phil Bryant announced on Tuesday 15 restoration projects for 2019.These projects will add more than $53 million to the total of more than $560 million already being spent on restoration projects in the wake of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
“I am proud of the legacy during this administration of ensuring restoration funds are spent in the most effective and strategic ways to restore and enhance our natural resources and our economy following the oil spill,” Bryant said.
“This latest round of projects furthers our efforts to improve our natural resources for wildlife, for marine life, for sportsmen, for recreation and for beach visitors.”
Comprehensive information about all of Mississippi’s restoration efforts can be found at www.restore.ms.
