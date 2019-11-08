Buchanan joins Jones Walker’s Jackson office

Jones Walker LLP welcomed Stacey Moore Buchanan as an associate in the Litigation Practice Group in its Jackson office.
She focuses on commercial litigation, civil litigation, and bankruptcy and creditors’ rights. Before joining Jones Walker, Stacey was an associate at a Jackson law firm primarily representing creditors in consumer bankruptcies. Stacey earned her JD from Harvard Law School and her BA, cum laude, from the University of Maryland. She is admitted to practice in Mississippi and New York.
