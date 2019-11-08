Butler Snow adds 3 attorneys to Ridgeland office

Caroline C. Loveless, Samuel J. Noblin and M. Elizabeth Roper have joined Butler Snow’s Ridgeland office. Loveless will practice with the firm’s tort, transportation and specialized litigation group, Noblin will practice with the firm’s public finance, tax incentives and credit markets group and Roper will practice with the firm’s pharmaceutical, medical device and healthcare litigation group.
Loveless received her bachelor’s degree and Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi, where she served as the notes and comments editor of the Mississippi Law Journal.
Noblin’s practice will focus on municipal bonds, new markets tax credits, opportunity zones, public finance and economic development incentives. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi, his MBA from Loyola University and his Juris Doctor from the Mississippi College School of Law, where he served at the associate editor of the Mississippi College Law Review.
Roper received her bachelor’s degree from Mississippi College and a master’s degree from the Reformed Theological Seminary. She received her Juris Doctor from Vanderbilt University Law School and clerked for Judge William J. Zloch in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida from 2012 to 2019.
