Canizaro Cawthon Davis’ Dunaway receives high honor

John Dunaway, FCSI, CCS, CDT, AIA, project architect and chief specifications writer at Canizaro Cawthon Davis Architects in Jackson, was elevated to Fellowship in the Construction Specifications Institute recently in a special award ceremony in National Harbor, Maryland.
CSI is a national association dedicated to improving construction information. Fellowship is one of the top honors given by CSI nationally, with Fellows of the Institute chosen by a jury of their peers and judged on their meaningful contributions to CSI and the construction industry.
Dunaway has been a part of Canizaro Cawthon Davis’ design team for over 23 years.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info