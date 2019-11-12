Canizaro Cawthon Davis’ Dunaway receives high honor

John Dunaway, FCSI, CCS, CDT, AIA, project architect and chief specifications writer at Canizaro Cawthon Davis Architects in Jackson, was elevated to Fellowship in the Construction Specifications Institute recently in a special award ceremony in National Harbor, Maryland.

CSI is a national association dedicated to improving construction information. Fellowship is one of the top honors given by CSI nationally, with Fellows of the Institute chosen by a jury of their peers and judged on their meaningful contributions to CSI and the construction industry.

Dunaway has been a part of Canizaro Cawthon Davis’ design team for over 23 years.