Carothers selected to National Property Management Council

Chamberlan Carothers, CCIM, CPM of SVN | Southgate Realty, LLC was selected as the Chair of the National Property Management Team for SVN® beginning in January.

Product council chairs are nominated by SVN Advisors, Managing Directors, the SVN Franchise Advisory Board and SVNIC staff. The Executive Committee of SVNIC is responsible for final selection of the Chair(s) and/or Co-Chair(s). The mission of the product council is to provide SVN advisors with a team of service and product type experts, in addition to superior product and marketing knowledge including resources to further enhance their ability to find, win and fulfill business.

The Property Management Council is one of 18 product councils that SVN facilitates. Product councils are part of SVN’s commitment to the “Shared Value Network,” which prides itself on being open, inclusive and innovative in the field of commercial real estate.