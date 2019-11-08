Chandler named Employee of the Quarter

Corey Chandler was named South Mississippi State Hospital’s third quarter 2019 Employee of the Quarter.

He is a native of Jones County and graduated from West Jones High School. Chandler earned a Bachelor’s degree in Coaching and Sports Administration with a minor in history from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2006.

Before joining SMSH as an Active Treatment Technician in February 2016, Chandler taught Construction Technology and Social Studies.

Chandler enjoys relaxing with his family. He and his wife Erica have three children – Addyson, 7, Cason, 5, and Cannon, 1. He is a member of Friends of South Mississippi State Hospital.