Chandler named Employee of the Quarter

Corey Chandler was named South Mississippi State Hospital’s third quarter 2019 Employee of the Quarter.
He is a native of Jones County and graduated from West Jones High School. Chandler earned a Bachelor’s degree in Coaching and Sports Administration with a minor in history from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2006.
Before joining SMSH as an Active Treatment Technician in February 2016, Chandler taught Construction Technology and Social Studies.
Chandler enjoys relaxing with his family. He and his wife Erica have three children – Addyson, 7, Cason, 5, and Cannon, 1. He is a member of Friends of South Mississippi State Hospital.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info