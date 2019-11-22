Earthquake rattles Mississippi at 2.3 magnitude

A 2.3-magnitude earthquake rattled northern Mississippi.
The Sun Herald reports the 8-mile deep earthquake hit just east of Booneville, near the Tennessee state line, at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, more than a dozen people reported feeling the quake as far away as about 234 miles in Kentucky.
The USGS says earthquakes are rare in Mississippi and there have only been four in the history of the state that have had an intensity of V or higher. Intensity refers to the “measure of shaking” at a location, and a V is associated with moderate shaking and very light damage.
Michigan Technological University says earthquakes with a 2.5-magnitude or less are “usually not felt” but can still be recorded. Officials say there’re about 900,000 recorded annually.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info