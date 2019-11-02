Expanded health coverage debated in race for insurance post

But Democratic challenger Robert Amos says Chaney is ignoring the most important work he should be doing — advocating for more health insurance for lower-income Mississippians.
The state’s chief insurance regulator wouldn’t have the power to expand coverage without support from the Legislature and the governor. But the issue remains part of the race. Amos says he supports a plan proposed by state hospitals to have hospitals and consumers pay the matching amount required by the federal government. Chaney, though, says the plan is flawed and wouldn’t work.
Chaney says he’s working on some ideas to extend coverage that don’t involve Medicaid expansion.
