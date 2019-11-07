FBI: 3 men charged in $1M Mississippi methamphetamine bust

The FBI says federal and local authorities have discovered 114 pounds (52 kilograms) of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $1 million during an operation in Mississippi.
The agency said in a statement Tuesday that 49-year-old Aaron Whavers, 64-year-old Gerald Jones and 43-year-old Sharard Collier were each charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The suspects could face life in prison and fines of up to $10 million when sentenced.
News outlets report federal agents, state narcotics officers and Harrison County authorities found the drugs during searches of Whavers’ Pass Christian home and an 18-wheeler parked at a truck stop in Long Beach.
The three suspects made their initial appearances on Monday in the Southern District of Mississippi and were ordered to be held without bond pending hearings Wednesday.
