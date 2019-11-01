Geimer, Stenmark join Harper Rains as directors, shareholders

Harper, Rains, Knight & Company, P.A., announced the addition of Randall W. “Randy” Geimer, CPA, ABV, CISA, CFE, and Stephen J. Stenmark, CPA, as a directors and shareholders of the firm.

A native of Jackson, Geimer graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Delta State University majoring in accounting and computer information systems. Geimer’s primary focus will be to continue servicing clients in the firm’s compliance and risk management department.

Geimer is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants, Information Systems Audit and Control Association, and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

Geimer and his wife, Rachel, reside in Madison and attend St. Richard Catholic Church.

A native of Madison, Stenmark graduated with a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi. Stenmark’s primary focus will be to continue servicing clients in the firm’s compliance and risk management department.

Stenmark is an active member of the Rotary Club of North Jackson and is a Paul Harris Fellow. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Stenmark resides in Madison and attends Broadmoor Baptist Church.