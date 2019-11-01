Geimer, Stenmark join Harper Rains as directors, shareholders

Harper, Rains, Knight & Company, P.A., announced the addition of Randall W. “Randy” Geimer, CPA, ABV, CISA, CFE, and Stephen J. Stenmark, CPA, as a directors and shareholders of the firm.
A native of Jackson, Geimer graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Delta State University majoring in accounting and computer information systems. Geimer’s primary focus will be to continue servicing clients in the firm’s compliance and risk management department.
Geimer is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants, Information Systems Audit and Control Association, and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.
Geimer and his wife, Rachel, reside in Madison and attend St. Richard Catholic Church.
A native of Madison, Stenmark graduated with a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi. Stenmark’s primary focus will be to continue servicing clients in the firm’s compliance and risk management department.
Stenmark is an active member of the Rotary Club of North Jackson and is a Paul Harris Fellow. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants.
Stenmark resides in Madison and attends Broadmoor Baptist Church.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info