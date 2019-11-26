Gleason appointed DBE Director

Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) has selected New Orleans native, Bryan Gleason as Director of Disadvantage Business Enterprise (DBE).

Gleason obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Grambling State University and Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Strayer University. Equipped with great attention to detail and a strong understanding of financial and contract management, Gleason has been successful in contract reviews and modifications for multimillion-dollar contracts and has ensured project compliance with existing contractual and federal regulations.

During his fourteen-year tenure with the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, he acquired a great appreciation for the development and promotion of Small, Minority, and Women Business Enterprise/Airport Concessions Disadvantage Business Enterprise (SMWDBE/ACDBE) businesses by helping to remove the barriers of

As JMAA's Director of DBE, Gleason is responsible for providing technical assistance in areas relating to development, participation and compliance. He is also responsible for

establishing and nurturing partnerships with community organizations, businesses, and government entities.

He has a daughter, Aryan Gleason, and is a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Prince Hall Lodge #1, and Hella Temple #106 A.E.A.O.N.M.S.