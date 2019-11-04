GTR airport sets all-time passenger record

The Golden Triangle Regional Airport near Columbus set a new record in the month of October for the number of passengers traveling from the airport. With more than 5,000 passengers boarding flights in October, it exceeded last year’s October total by 25%. In addition, because of the increased number of travelers the flights were over 90% full.

Mike Hainsey, the airport’s Executive Director, attributed the growth to an additional flight added by Delta Air Lines as well as an expanded marketing program used to advertise that flight.

“We have expanded our marketing to areas such as Tupelo and Oxford, and as far away as Tuscaloosa, Alabama,” says Hainsey. “It is working. We are constantly getting comments about the convenience and ease of travel from people who are using the airport for the first time.”

Hainsey noted that the additional flight, which started in June, was key in meeting the airport’s goals.

“Our objective is to ensure access to and from the Golden Triangle and West Alabama for travelers throughout the world,” he said. “With major industries and two large universities, we are in a perfect position to provide a safe, convenient travel experience.”

The GTR Airport has four roundtrip flights daily on Delta Air Lines with access through Atlanta to anywhere in the world.