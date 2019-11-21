Hattiesburg Clinic hires Ahmad Yehva

Ahmad Yehya, MD, joined Hattiesburg Clinic Endocrinology. Yehya provides care for people with endocrine disorders, particularly diabetes and metabolic diseases. He also has special interests in weight management, thyroid biopsy, thyroid cancer and osteoporosis.

Yehya received his medical degree from American University of Beirut in Beirut, Lebanon. He completed an internal medicine internship and residency at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan. He also completed fellowships in endocrinology and diabetes and metabolism at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas.

Yehya is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is affiliated with several professional organizations, including American Association of Clinical Endocrinology, Endocrine Society, American Thyroid Association, American Diabetes Association, National Lipid Association and International Society for Clinical Densitometry.

Yehya said the physician-patient relationship is important to helping maintain an individual’s overall well-being. He said that’s something on which his practice is built.