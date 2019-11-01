Hattiesburg Clinic opens new specialty department in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg Clinic has announced the opening of Physical Medicine & Interventional Pain – Lincoln Center at 1 Lincoln Parkway, Suite 102, in Hattiesburg.

Brent Bevard, DO, Bridgette Runnels, FNP, and Lauren B. Beckman, AGPCNP, have relocated their practice from Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation at Hattiesburg Clinic’s main facility on 28th Avenue to the new department at Lincoln Center.

Joining the team at Physical Medicine & Interventional Pain is anesthesiologist Jonathan H.S. Rayburn, MD.

Rayburn provides care for patients with chronic and complex pain. He has a special interest in neuromodulation, sympathetically maintained pain, chronic regional pain syndrome, pelvic pain and headache pain syndromes.

Rayburn received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. He completed an internal medicine internship and anesthesiology residency at Ochsner Clinic Foundation in New Orleans. He also completed a pain medicine fellowship at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.

While fellowship trained in pain medicine, Rayburn is also board certified in anesthesiology. He is a member of the American Board of Anesthesiology, American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, North American Neuromodulation Society, Spine Intervention Society and Louisiana Society of Anesthesiologists.

Beckman, who recently joined the group, collaborates with both physicians to provide care for musculoskeletal and chronic pain. She has a special interest in treating adults and geriatric patients.

Beckman has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. She is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and is a member of the American Nurses Association.