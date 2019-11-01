Hattiesburg Clinic opens new specialty department in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg Clinic has announced the opening of Physical Medicine & Interventional Pain – Lincoln Center at 1 Lincoln Parkway, Suite 102, in Hattiesburg.
Brent Bevard, DO, Bridgette Runnels, FNP, and Lauren B. Beckman, AGPCNP, have relocated their practice from Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation at Hattiesburg Clinic’s main facility on 28th Avenue to the new department at Lincoln Center.
Joining the team at Physical Medicine & Interventional Pain is anesthesiologist Jonathan H.S. Rayburn, MD.
Rayburn provides care for patients with chronic and complex pain. He has a special interest in neuromodulation, sympathetically maintained pain, chronic regional pain syndrome, pelvic pain and headache pain syndromes.
Rayburn received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. He completed an internal medicine internship and anesthesiology residency at Ochsner Clinic Foundation in New Orleans. He also completed a pain medicine fellowship at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.
While fellowship trained in pain medicine, Rayburn is also board certified in anesthesiology. He is a member of the American Board of Anesthesiology, American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, North American Neuromodulation Society, Spine Intervention Society and Louisiana Society of Anesthesiologists.
Beckman, who recently joined the group, collaborates with both physicians to provide care for musculoskeletal and chronic pain. She has a special interest in treating adults and geriatric patients.
Beckman has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. She is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and is a member of the American Nurses Association.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info