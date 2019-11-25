Highland Community Hospital receives Baby-Friendly designation

Highland Community Hospital announced that it has achieved the international Baby-Friendly designation after a rigorous review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA.

This honor demonstrates that Highland is adhering to the highest standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. These standards are built on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, a set of evidence-based practices recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for optimal infant feeding support in the precious first days of a newborn’s life.

Highland joins a growing list of more than 20,000 Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers throughout the world, 592 of which are in the United States.