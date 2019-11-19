Johnson named Hattiesburg Clinic’s Employee of the Quarter

Renea Johnson, a Chronic Care Management nurse with the Quality Management department, has been chosen Hattiesburg Clinic’s Employee of the Third Quarter.

Johnson has been with the clinic less than a year and has already made an impact through her work with patients.

As a CCM nurse, Johnson is responsible for calling patients who have chronic medical conditions each month to check in with them. She helps them manage their chronic diagnosis and provides education on medications and the disease process. She also serves as a contact for those patients when they need assistance with appointments, abnormal symptoms or questions.