Kinds named vice-president elect for state’s National Organization for Student Success chapter

A Mississippi Valley State University staff member was selected to serve as vice president for a state organization dedicated to ensuring student success.

MVSU’s Director of Developmental Studies and Academic Support Larry D. Kinds, Sr. was named vice-president elect for the Mississippi Chapter of the National Organization for Student Success (formerly Mississippi Association for Developmental Education) last week.

Kinds was unanimously elected for the position during the organization’s 38th Annual Conference, hosted Nov. 7-8 on MVSU’s campus.

He said he’s excited about the opportunity to help the organization strive towards its mission to improve the theory and practice of developmental education and student’s success.

A native of Greenwood, Kinds is a graduate of Mississippi Valley State University where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Education and a master’s degree in Business Administration.

The former America Reads MS (Americorps) Tutor has worked for the Greenwood Public School District as a Certified Tutor and a Computer Technology Asst.

In 2011, Kinds returned to his alma mater to serve as a counselor for the MVSU Office of Student Financial Aid. In 2016, Kinds joined MVSU’s University College team as the Summer Developmental Coordinator, and later became the director of Developmental Studies and Academic Support.

Kinds said his passion has always been motivating and helping students achieve academic success.