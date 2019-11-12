Labor Department presents Hire Vets Medallion to GC Logistics

GC Logistics of Ridgeland announced it is the only small business in Mississippi to receive the 2019 Hire Vets Gold Medallion Award. The U.S. Department of Labor awarded 427 employers from around the nation for recruiting, employing and retaining America’s veterans. The awards were presented at a ceremony hosted by Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia at the Department’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.
GC Logistics contracts with government agencies and private organizations throughout the continental United States, to provide transportation services to veteran and civilian clients and to administer contracts through VA systems for services like maintenance and logistics.
