Laurel’s Holifield elected to Mississippi Main Street Board

Judi Holifield, the Executive Director of Laurel Main Street, has been elected to the Mississippi Main Street Association Board of Directors for a 2-year term beginning in January.

Holifield has served since 2011 as Executive Director of Laurel Main Street, a nonprofit leading revitalization efforts in historic downtown Laurel.

Before her Main Street career, Holifield was a choral music educator for 25 years, and in 2002, she redirected her energies from teaching students to teaching teachers and began a career working in school reform through the arts.

As the Whole Schools Initiative Director at the Mississippi Arts Commission, she administered a one million dollar grant from the United States Department of Education to model and disseminate arts integration strategies for classroom teachers through research and training.

Holifield has directed musicals for high schools, middle schools, churches and community theatre groups. She serves as a grant panelist in music and opera for the National Endowment for the Arts and state arts agencies.

MMSA provides two positions on the statewide board for Director Representatives. Each representative serves a two-year term and represents the 53 Main Street programs in Mississippi on a statewide level.

Holifield will serve with Brantley Snipes of Main Street Greenwood, who is serving as the 2019-2020 Director Representative on the board.

Tara Lytal of Main Street Clinton will complete her two-year term as a Director Representative on the state board in December.