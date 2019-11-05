Marker honors 200-year-old black church in Mississippi

A new historical marker is honoring the oldest continuously operating African American church in Mississippi.
Members of St. Peter Baptist Church in Pascagoula gathered Saturday to celebrate the unveiling of a marker that was placed by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
The coastal church was founded in 1819 by a freed slave named Dudley Brooks. It originally was called First Free Mission Baptist Church.
Pastor William H. Marshall tells WLOX-TV that he’s pleased the congregation is being recognized by the state.
Congregants buried a time capsule with church programs and other items. The plan is to dig it up in 20 years.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info