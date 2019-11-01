McLemore earns Mississippi Young Bankers’ Leadership Scholarship

Ashley McLemore is the recipient of the annual Leadership Scholarship awarded by the Mississippi Young Bankers section of the Mississippi Bankers Association.
McLemore was chosen from applicants across Mississippi to receive the $2,000 scholarship, which is given annually to one junior enrolled in a banking or finance program at a state-supported university in Mississippi. The MYB Leadership Scholarship was first given by the MYB in 1998, and since 2012, the scholarship has been funded by the MBA Education Foundation and awarded in conjunction with MYB.
McLemore is a junior at Mississippi State University. She plans to pursue a career in corporate finance as a financial analyst or combine her interest in politics and finance through a career as a budget analyst. She currently serves on the Judicial Council at MSU, and she is a College of Business Ambassador. While in school at MSU, she has worked as an Assistant Team Advisor for the National Student Leadership Conference at Georgetown University, and as the Director of the SPARK Leadership Conference through the MSU Office of Admissions.
