Memorial Hospital enters partnership with AMR for Stone County residents

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has announced a new partnership agreement with American Medical Response (AMR) to provide emergency response ambulance services in the Stone County area.
Currently, Stone County Hospital is responding to 911 calls and providing non-emergent transportation for area residents and will continue to provide services until the transition occurs on or before the end of the year. On Nov. 1, Stone County Hospital will officially become part of Memorial and operate as Memorial Hospital at Stone County. The hospital, located at 1434 E. Central Ave., Wiggins, offers a range of services including emergency, diagnostic imaging and other specialties and will continue to offer ambulance services in Stone County.
Memorial currently operates Memorial Stone County Medical Center offering primary and specialty care and Memorial Stone County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, also in Wiggins, offering nursing and rehabilitation services.
American Medical Response (AMR) teams deliver compassionate, quality medical care in the areas of emergency and patient relocation services that best serve an area’s needs.
