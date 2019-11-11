Merit Health Wesley recognizes employees of the month

Merit Health Wesley recognized two individuals who were nominated by their peers as Employee of the Month.

Toni Loomis, R.T., Radiology Department, was named Clinical Employee of the Month. Loomis has worked at Merit Health Wesley for more than two years.

“Toni is a pleasure to work with because she is always willing to help,” says Jennifer Norman, RN, Radiology Department. “She is always caring with her patients, gentle and timely.”

Joyce Alexander, Environmental Services, was named Non-Clinical Employee of the Month. Alexander has served at the hospital for more than twelve years.

“Joyce is truly an angel,” says Steven Branton, Director of Environmental Services and Facility Privacy Officer. “She makes sure that all patients at Merit Health Wesley are comfortable and well taken care of.”

Merit Health Wesley congratulates these worthy award winners for their service to the hospital and community.