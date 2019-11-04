Merit Health Wesley welcomes new hospitalist

Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg added Amanda Daho-Habeeb, D.O., as a hospitalist.
Habeeb previously worked at Hattiesburg Clinic, P.A. and Forrest General Hospital, where she served in the Department of Hospital Care Services since 2008. Prior to beginning her career in Hattiesburg, she served at IPC Hospitalists in St. Louis, MO, with medical staff affiliations at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, SSM Rehab, St. Joseph Hospital of Kirkwood and St. Mary’s Health Center.
Habeeb received a Bachelor of Science in biology from Mississippi College and a Master of Science in microbiology and biochemistry from Mississippi State University. She completed medical school at the University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City, MO. Dr. Habeeb is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine (AOBIM). She is a member of the American Osteopathic Association, the South Mississippi Medical Association and is a 2019 board member for the Mississippi Kidney Foundation.
