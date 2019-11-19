 Millsaps to close Cabot Lodge Hotel by end of year

MBJ staff

The Cabot Lodge Hotel at Millsaps College is scheduled to close by the end of the year as a long-term lease to operate the hotel comes to an end. Employees of the hotel were notified by MMI Hotel Group, which manages the hotel and leases the property from the college.

The Cabot Lodge sits on an approximately 15-acre parcel of land at the intersection of Woodrow Wilson Avenue and North State Street. The land is owned by Millsaps.

“For nearly 50 years, Millsaps students, parents, alumni, trustees, and friends of the College have stayed at the Cabot Lodge when they came to town for campus visits, athletic events, commencement, and more,” Dr. Robert W. Pearigen, president of Millsaps, said in a release. “While many fond memories have been shared within its walls, it is exciting to consider what can become of the 15-acre northeast corner of campus when the building is removed.”

The decision to close the hotel was based on the age of the building alongside market changes in the area, as newer hotels close to campus have opened or are scheduled to open soon.

The MMI Hotel Group has been “wonderful business partners and supporters of Millsaps, and they will continue in their role as a leader in the hospitality industry around the country.”

Efforts to bring in new developments on the corner are already underway.

“We are looking at ideas and proposals to develop our northeast corner,” said Pearigen. “Our goals remain to develop the corner in a way that reinforces our mission, attracts and engages students, connects our campus with the community and the medical corridor, and produces revenue.”