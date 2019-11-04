Mississippi city official arrested in child sex sting

The Enterprise-Journal reports 54-year-old Michael Grubbs has been suspended with pay from his job as the Tylertown public works director. Mayor Ed Hughes says Grubbs’ employment will be discussed at the next city board meeting, which is set for Tuesday.
Grubbs was arrested last month at a motel in Wiggins by agents with the Pine Belt Human Trafficking Task Force. Seven others also were arrested in the sting, which authorities said involved men attempting to solicit sex online from a person they believed to be 14 years old.
Grubbs is charged with felony enticement of a child for sex. He has posted bail and been released from custody. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
