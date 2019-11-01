Mississippi Cold Drip Coffee and Tea Company expands retail sales

Jackson-based Mississippi Cold Drip Coffee and Tea Company has expanded retail distribution in Mississippi to the cities of Oxford, Hernando, and Southaven. The company has also added distribution in six new locations in Memphis, Tenn.
The expansion results from an agreement between the Delta division of Kroger stores and Mississippi Cold Drip Coffee and Tea Company, which will be a featured brand in these nine stores, with distribution in additional Kroger stores planned for the near future.
“We’re incredibly excited to expand into Kroger stores throughout the state and into Tennessee,” said Jon Peterson, partner and operations manager for Mississippi Cold Drip. “We’ve got a great customer base in Jackson Metro Kroger stores and now it’s really cool to see this Mississippi brand expanding to the north.”
This Kroger expansion comes on the heels of an expansion in late 2018 into regional Whole Foods locations, where Mississippi Cold Drip is a Whole Foods signature “Local” brand with special signage and displays in Whole Foods locations in Jackson; Memphis; Germantown, Tenn., Birmingham, Ala.; and Montgomery, Ala.
“I started out at farmer’s markets, so it’s really gratifying to see so many customers and fans for Mississippi Cold Drip products throughout the South and beyond,” said Raymond Horn, founder and partner. “Jon and our team have been working our tails off and it’s really great to have it come together like this.”
All of the new Kroger locations stock the original Mississippi Cold Drip Coffee Concentrate and Chai Tea products; most of the locations also offer an array of Mississippi Cold Drip’s sugar-free, flavor-infused coffees, ranging from Mill St. Vanilla to Mississippi Mocha and Salted Caramel.
The new locations are:
Memphis:
* 240 New Byhalia Road
* 7735 Farmington Road
* 3444 Plaza Road
* 540 Mendenhall Road
* 1230 N Houston Levee
* 1675 Germantown Parkway
Southaven: 3095 Goodman Road
Oxford: 2013 University Ave
Hernando: 2380 Mount Pleasant Rd.
