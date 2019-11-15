Mississippi county appoints interim sheriff

A Mississippi county’s chief deputy, who sought the sheriff’s position but lost, will serve in that role for a month.
The Commercial Dispatch reports Lowndes County’s board of supervisors on Friday appointed Maj. Greg Wright as interim sheriff for December after accepting Sheriff Mike Arledge’s resignation effective Dec. 1.
Arledge, a two-term sheriff who opted not to run for re-election this year, said he decided to retire a month before his term would have expired because of out-of-town family obligations that would have kept him out of the office most of December.
Wright, who was appointed chief deputy in February, plans to retire at year’s end. He lost a Republican primary for sheriff in August to eventual sheriff-elect Eddie Hawkins, who begins his term in January.
