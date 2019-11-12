Mississippi Democrat Espy to run again for US Senate in 2020

Mississippi Democrat Mike Espy is announcing another run for U.S. Senate, setting up a 2020 rematch with Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith.
Espy made the announcement Tuesday morning, telling supporters by email that “I can and will do a better job for the people of Mississippi and the United States.”
A former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and U.S. House member, Espy lost a 2018 special election for Senate to Hyde-Smith to fill the last two years of retired Sen. Thad Cochran’s six-year term. Hyde-Smith became the first woman elected to Congress from Mississippi.
The election was rocked by video showing Hyde-Smith praise a supporter by saying she’d attend a “public hanging” if he invited her. She called it an “exaggerated expression of regard.” The comment made Mississippi’s history lynching history a theme.
