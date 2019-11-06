Mississippi lawyer found in contempt of court is disbarred

A Mississippi attorney who is serving a sentence mandating he spend two weekends a month in jail has now been disbarred.

The Clarion Ledger reported Tuesday that The Mississippi Bar and state Supreme Court had filed a joint order banning Eduardo Flechas from practicing law in the state. They say Flechas admitted to paying an individual to refer clients to him and paid for personal items out of his firm’s account, among other violations.

Flechas is currently intermittently incarcerated in Madison County after being held in contempt of court in 2015. A judge ruled Flechas improperly took $400,000 from a frozen asset account then failed to pay the amount back on time.

Flechas previously told the newspaper he didn’t have enough money to pay the contempt citation.