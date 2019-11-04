Mississippi Realtors graduates Leadership MAR Class of 2019

Twelve members of Mississippi Realtors graduated from Leadership MAR, a program within the state association. Leadership MAR was formed by Mississippi Realtors to identify emerging Realtor leaders, encourage them with instruction and activities, and assist in sharpening their leadership skills. Those recognized are: Prentiss Butler, Corinth; Angela Chambliss, Picayune; Brian Gomillion, Walnut Grove; Stephanie Cummins, Ridgeland; Yolanda Parris, Jackson; Sherrye Polles, Hattiesburg; Victoria Prowant, Flowood; Paulette Snyder, Diamondhead; Angie Stevens, Smithville; Rebecca Swain, Columbus; Katie Warren, Madison; Marea Wilson, Corinth.
