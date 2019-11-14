Mississippi tax official, ex-employee settle harassment suit

A sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former Mississippi employee against a county tax collector has been settled.
The Clarion-Ledger reported Wednesday that the suit against Hinds County Tax Collector Eddie Fair was settled by the county for $100,000 late last month.
A county attorney sought to have the lawsuit dismissed and a federal judge approved the request after both sides agreed a settlement had been reached.
In a copy of the lawsuit obtained by the newspaper, the plaintiff accused Fair of making comments about her lips, saying he wanted to kiss them as well as commenting on the fit of her clothing and other “sexual advances and physical contact.” She was fired in 2016. She said she thinks it was retaliation.
The outlet didn’t say if Fair has commented.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info