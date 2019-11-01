MMI Hotel Group hires Morgan

MMI Hotel Group (MMI) has named Stacey Morgan, the Corporate Director of Revenue Management.
Morgan has assumed responsibility for setting the day-to-day rates and sales strategy for a portfolio of hotels to maximize revenues and profitability. She also assists in the training and development of the hotels’ sales teams using a variety of new tools as the discipline of revenue management becomes more and more complex.
Morgan joined MMI Hotel Group from Hotel Equities, where she assisted in growing their portfolio and performance for several owners of Hilton and Marriott branded hotels along with an independent resort. Before Hotel Equities, she served in a similar role at Interstate Hotels & Resorts as a result of the Noble Investment Group/Interstate merger in October 2011 after working directly for Marriott International and Starwood Hotels & Resorts.
A dedicated hospitality professional, Morgan holds more than twenty years of experience in the areas of Revenue Management and Operations. She brings a proven background in driving hotel revenues and implementing market strategies to increase market share.
Morgan earned a B.S. in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology. A Certified Revenue Management Executive with all of the major hotel brands, she is currently an active member of HSMAI.
An avid sports fan, Morgan also enjoys reading in her free time. She resides in Acworth with her husband and two sons.
