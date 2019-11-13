MORE HUGGIES — Kimberly-Clark to expand capacity at its Corinth nonwovens facility

Kimberly-Clark Corporation has approved an investment to expand capacity and bring new nonwovens capability to its Corinth, Mississippi manufacturing facility to support Kimberly-Clark’s continued personal care category growth in North America.

“The Corinth team is excited about the role we will play in bringing innovations to life and supporting Kimberly-Clark’s future in the region,” said Vince Overholt, Facility Manager for Kimberly-Clark’s nonwovens operations in Corinth. “We’ve been a part of the community for nearly 40 years. Our engaged workforce and the generations that came before them have worked diligently to deliver sustainable results over the years and strengthen our competitive position within the organization. This wouldn’t be possible without their efforts and the support of our local and state partners.”

With an estimated investment of more than $20 million, the multi-phased project includes expanding the facility by more than 45,000 square feet and installing new technology to manufacture nonwovens components primarily for Depend and Pull-Ups products. The investment is expected to deliver increased capacity, greater manufacturing efficiency, and enhanced product quality. The facility will build on its current employee base with the addition of 25 new full-time jobs; hiring for these roles is expected to begin later this year and openings will be posted at careersatkc.com.

“That Kimberly-Clark has decided to further invest in Alcorn County is a strong reflection of their confidence in the local workforce,” said Clayton Stanley, President of The Alliance, Corinth and Alcorn County’s chamber of commerce and economic development organization. “The Alliance is pleased to have the opportunity to work with Kimberly-Clark, our local elected officials and the State of Mississippi who all helped make this great expansion possible.”

“For almost 40 years Kimberly-Clark has been a vital partner to Alcorn County, providing great careers to hundreds of our citizens,” said Jimmy Tate Waldon, President of the Alcorn County Board of Supervisors. “The Board is pleased to again partner with this great company.”

Kimberly-Clark employs more than 300 workers in Corinth, MS between its nonwovens and Kimberly-Clark Professional facilities. The shared site produces nonwovens components under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Depend, WypAll, and Block-it brand names, as well as industrial wipers under the WypAll* brand names. Kimberly-Clark employees continue to be active within the greater Corinth area through volunteer efforts and charitable donations, including more than $145,000 in donations to the United Way and other non-profit organizations in 2018.