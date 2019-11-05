Nail McKinney names Hutcheson, Oaks partners

Nail McKinney Professional Association announced that Joshua A. Hutcheson, CPA, and Matthew W. Oaks, CPA, have become Shareholders in the firm.

Hutcheson has over 12 years of public accounting experience, and his areas of practice include tax, advisory and accounting. He graduated with a Master of Accountancy at Mississippi State University in 2007. Hutcheson and his wife, Kelly, live in Tupelo with their three children: Graham, Clayton and Jane.

With over 12 years of experience in public accounting, Oaks provides clients with assurance, accounting, advisory and tax services. He graduated with a Master of Taxation from Mississippi State University and currently resides in Tupelo with his wife, Jessi, and their son, Murray.