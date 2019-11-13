Natchez plant invests $3 million, adds 20 jobs

MBJ staff

Great River Industries is expanding its operations in Natchez. The project is a $3 million corporate investment and will create 20 jobs.

“Great River Industries’ prime location along the Mississippi River in Natchez allows the company unobstructed port access so its employees can quickly ship products to market, enabling the company to remain competitive in today’s demanding economy,” Gov. Phil Bryant said.

Great River Industries is a multifaceted company that specializes in fabricated steel plate products, including storage tanks and pressure vessels for industrial process markets. The company also produces ductwork and other major air quality control components for the power and energy industry. Great River Industries last expanded in 2014 by locating its corporate headquarters in Natchez and adding 12,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements. Adams County is providing local property tax exemptions.

Great River currently employs 150 workers in Natchez. The company expects to complete its expansion by the third quarter of 2020.