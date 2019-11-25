Nearly $1M being spent to fix historic bridge at Vicksburg

A government agency has declared a state of emergency to make nearly $1 million in repairs on a railroad bridge over the Mississippi River.
Warren County Bridge Commission Superintendent Herman Smith tells The Vicksburg Post that a Missouri contractor will begin work on Dec. 9.
The historic bridge parallels the newer Interstate 20 bridge across the river at Vicksburg. It carries the Kansas City Southern Railway and once carried automobiles on U.S. 80.
Smith says roller bearings and the main expansion joint need to be repaired. Both allow the bridge to expand and contract as the temperature changes. Smith says the expansion joint is almost closed, meaning the bridge doesn’t have room to expand during hot weather.
Smith says a March inspection led to the problems being declared an emergency.
